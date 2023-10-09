Independent Online
Monday, October 9, 2023

Is the 'Sex was average with you' line in Drake's new album a Rihanna diss?

Drake released a new album “For All the Dogs” where he might be throwing shade to ex-lover Rihanna. Picture: INSTAGRAM/champagnepapi

Published 2h ago

Now, let's get one thing straight, when Drake drops an album, we all know there are bound to be a few subliminal messages tucked away in those smooth verses.

In case you've been living under a rock, you'll recall that Drake and Rihanna's romantic relationship was the stuff of music legend. Fans speculated that he just couldn't get over RiRi.

On the song “Fear of Heights”, Drake comes through with his petty charm stating: “Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be.”

Furthermore he spits: “Yeah, and the sex was average with you,“ O-Kr Drizzy.

“Rap genius”, a site that break downs lyrics, says, “Drake whines like a 14-year-old boy over somebody who has had two kids in the time it’s taken for him to find somebody to settle down with.”

I mean, we can interrupt this in any way, shape or form, but we also know how to read between the lines.

One insightful commenter pointed out: “The ‘sex was average with you’ is a response for the Rihanna track ‘Sex with Me’. The last track of the Deluxe version of Anti.”

As seen on TikTok, speculation has been running rife.

@theclassicmanny Drake disses Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on song Fear Of Heights from his new album For All The Dogs. I’ma need sir to make healing a priority during this break. #drake #rihanna #asaprocky #forallthedogs #album #song #newmusic #review #commentary #popculture #reaction #hiphop #rap #rapper ♬ original sound - THE CLASSIC MANNY

One viewer wrote: “Lord Drake, pleaseeeeeeee we are exhausted.”

While another joked and said: “The dogs need to HEAL.” We don’t mean to laugh Drake, or do we?

Music truly is it’s own telemundo and I’m here for it.

