Is the 'Sex was average with you' line in Drake's new album a Rihanna diss?

Now, let's get one thing straight, when Drake drops an album, we all know there are bound to be a few subliminal messages tucked away in those smooth verses. In case you've been living under a rock, you'll recall that Drake and Rihanna's romantic relationship was the stuff of music legend. Fans speculated that he just couldn't get over RiRi.

On the song “Fear of Heights”, Drake comes through with his petty charm stating: “Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be.” So I’m assuming the first part of Fear of Heights was directed at Rihanna — Bobby Pendragon (@Voxmaus) October 6, 2023 Furthermore he spits: “Yeah, and the sex was average with you,“ O-Kr Drizzy. “Rap genius”, a site that break downs lyrics, says, “Drake whines like a 14-year-old boy over somebody who has had two kids in the time it’s taken for him to find somebody to settle down with.”