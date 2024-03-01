‘It’s a fake school’: Kanye 'Ye' West takes aim at kids' schooling

Kanye West is at it again. The Kardashian-West saga seems to be never-ending, especially with West, now legally known as Ye, at the centre of it all. While he and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been roaming the streets, wearing, well, questionable gear, Ye seemed to have an onion to peel with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

This time he shared an Instagram post demanding that Kim take their children out of the current ‘fake school’ they attend. The post reads as follows: “At this point everybody knows what “the system” is code word for 👀 I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children “When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye) Let’s break it down, the term "the system" is often associated with systemic issues such as racism, inequality, and injustice. In this context, he may be implying that the system has negatively affected both his upbringing and his relationship with his children. The rapper also suggests that the education system or some other aspect of "the system" might manipulate or control children's perceptions and behaviours, particularly in relation to their relationships with their fathers.

This reflects concerns about outside influences shaping children's lives and values - particularly his children in this school, which is a topic of ongoing debate and concern for many parents. Fans gave their two cents on the situation and said it was not ayoba. One wrote: “Let this be an example for all the ladies out there. Be careful on who you choose to have babies with. 🙄🙄”

While another wrote: “They’ve been at Sierra Canyon like all the other rich kids who live in the valley, the school can only do so much, it’s y’alls job as parents to raise them with values and morals. why bring this topic up again? quit ranting about them babies to go viral, and just call Kim YE!💯.” One user defending him: “Everyone one here telling him to be mature and just talk to her, obviously don’t get how this works in these places. He is outing a whole system.. the kind of system that messed up Britney Spears life. “Stop judging and see a dad who is trying to break a system and protect his kids.”