J Molley announces new name after embracing his newfound spiritual path

South African rapper J Molley, has faced a challenging 2024 so far, revealing that he has experienced “suicidal thoughts every single day since childhood” and had been consumed by the thought of ending his life due to suffering. However, in early June, the musician whose real name is Jesse Mollett, shared a significant shift in his life’s, stating his plans to spend the coming months seeking clarity and understanding of his purpose within God’s plan.

He asked for continued prayers and support from his fans as he embarks on this journey. In a now-deleted Instagram story, J Molley announced the death of his old-self after giving his life to Jesus, declaring that he has been renewed and now bears a new name. Taking to his Instagram stories yet again, the South African star revealed that his name is now Yishai and that he will be having on Sunday, June 0.