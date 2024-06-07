J Molley opens up about recent battles and finding his faith

South African rapper J Molley, also known as Jesse Mollett, has made a cautious return to social media following his viral suicide attempt. In an emotional statement on Instagram, J Molley opened up about his recent struggles and the new path he's chosen.

"Dear fans and supporters, I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you today with a heart full of gratitude and humility to share a deeply personal revelation that has transformed my life. “In the past, I have been battling satanic demons within me that I was not aware of," he wrote. He shared that he has recently experienced a spiritual awakening.

"Through the grace of God, I have been saved and have started dedicating my life to serving our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ." J Molley revealed that he plans to spend the coming months seeking clarity and understanding of his purpose within God's plan. He asked for continued prayers and support from his fans as he embarks on this journey. He also mentioned that his future activity on social media is uncertain and will depend on a decision he will make soon.

"Please know that I will carry each and every one of you in my heart as I seek to discern God’s will for my life. Whether I choose to stay active on social media after this post or not will be determined by a decision I will be making later today," he explained. "If no posts are made in the near future, just know I am in safe hands getting the deliverance and help I need that can only come from my Saviour Jesus Christ and His professional, trusted servants," he concluded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑱 𝑴𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒚 (@hoodpharmacist) Fans were happy to see Molley back on his feet and seeking help. @kyle_deutsch wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ sending love and prayers your way bro 🙏🏽.” @theyyhat3_blvckphoenix wrote: “We are proud of you 🤍🤍 we love you too 🖤 May The Lord Be With You and Guide You Through This Enlightenment Journey Just Know That The Lord Will Never Forsake You❤️.”