Jailoshini Naidoo is a riot in ‘Aunty Rumba Rocks Jozi’

A household name in Mzansi, Jailoshini Naidoo is celebrated for her work as a presenter, actor and comedian. Fans loved her as Nirupa in e.tv’s “Imbewu: The Seed” and as Jennifer in the “Kandasamys” movie franchise. Interestingly, in the latest release, “Kandasamys: The Baby”, she shared the writing credit with Jayan Moodley and Yugan Naidoo.

As much as she is a tour de force in front of the camera, she is a riot on stage as her sassy alter-ego Aunty Rumba. And Naidoo will be at Gold Reef City on Saturday for her new show, “Aunty Rumba Rocks Jozi”. Why is Aunty Rumba such a hit with audiences?

Aunty Rumba Pictures: SUPPLIED Naidoo laughed: “She’s super funny, nosy, sassy, spunky, witty and hard to resist. She has an opinion on everything albeit an often skewed one. Her strong presence and inimitable style have won many hearts. “She’s evolved with the times and therefore continues to grow a great fan base who love her. Love her or hate her, she’s impossible to ignore and leaves you wanting more.” Of the show, Naidoo said: “It’s a laugh-a-minute stand-up comedy show featuring myself and my alter ego; Aunty Rumba is everyone’s favourite aunty who is a law unto herself.

“She is known for her sharp wit, madly funny stories and the crazy characters in her life. “Also joining me on stage will be Jani Punjab, an amazing, popular singer, and the super-talented ragga artist, Lloyd Paul. “The show is a lovely balance of comedy and music that requires audiences to let their hair down and escape into a world of fun and laughter.”

Reflecting on her journey with Aunty Rumba, Naidoo shared: “I first created the character in another hugely popular skit comedy show that we wrote and performed many years ago, and somehow the character took on a life of her own and stole the show. “Soon she grew in popularity and became a much-loved household name. She also became part of a feature on the then ‘Eastern Mosaic’, and later had her own comedy slot within my weekend breakfast show on Lotus FM. Here again, her inimitable style and unbelievable stories made her the star of the show!” Over the years, the character has evolved with the changing political and social climate.

Naidoo revealed: “She’s certainly grown and evolved over the years and uses her funny stories/ humour to create awareness regarding many important social and political issues. It’s often a constant social commentary.” While Naidoo makes it look easy, comedy is one of the most difficult genres to tackle. She admitted: “Comedy is really the most challenging thing to write and perform for that matter. The stories have to be super funny and must land with great punchlines. The trick is to keep it relatable. As long as audiences can identify with what you’re saying, you have a winner.

“I’m inspired by everything and everyone around me and I base my characters a little on the people I know.” As for what’s next, Naidoo said: “This is the start of a countrywide comedy tour so I have plans to take it to Cape Town next and many other cities throughout the country. I’m also preparing for my next film shoot which starts in April. And I’m also busy writing the story for a new film in the works. “We’ve been exploring the possibility of Australia and New Zealand this year and hoping it all comes together later in the year. Next up is Cape Town and thereafter towns all over the country. I’m so looking forward to that.”

“Also. I want to say a massive thank you to all our fans and supporters. I cannot do it without you and I’m so grateful for your constant love and support over the years,” she added. Where: Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City. When: March 30, at 8pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary between R280 - R500. Booking through Webtickets. “The Cry of Winnie Mandela” Based on the popular novel by poet, novelist, and essayist, Njabulo Ndebele.

Adapted by Alex Burger, the stage production of “The Cry of Winnie Mandela” will take audiences on a theatrical journey. This poignant play is crafted by an exceptional creative team led by director MoMo Matsunyane, the current Standard Bank Young Artist Award Winner for Theatre. The seasoned cast of ‘The Cry of Winnie Mandela’. Picture: Supplied She is working alongside costume designer, Onthatile Matshidiso, sound and videographer, Vangile Z. Mpumlwana, and award-winning set and lighting designer, Wilhelm Disbergen.

The action in the play centres on the stories of Ndebele’s imagined four women. Between intense emotional moments and cleverly injected humour, the dynamic theatrical adaptation weaves together the characters’ private accounts, exposing the shadows, isolation, and complexities of their evocative experiences. A series of intimate and powerful rituals unfold as they share the profound impact of this period of their lives, delving into the depths of their longing and uncertainty, as they forge their stories to that of the life and times of Winnie Mandela.

The cast includes Rami Chuene as Mannete, Ayanda Sibisi as Delisiwe, Nambitha Mpumlwana as Winnie Mandela, Siyasanga Papu as Marara, Pulane Rampoana as Mamello and Les Nkosi as Prof Ndebele. Where: Barney Simon Theatre, Market Theatre. When: March 30 to April 21, at 7pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary from R100 to R200. Booking through Webtickets. For reduced-price block bookings (of 10 or more) and school groups, contact [email protected] or call 083 246 4950. Shows currently running “My Son Pinocchio Jr”

If you are looking for something to keep the little ones entertained, then look no further than this classic Disney story at the Peoples Theatre. “My Son Pinocchio Jr” is told from the perspective of toymaker Gepetto, who embarks on an adventurous journey to discover the true meaning of family. The production is underpinned by songs that the audience can sing along with, like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings”.

Where: Peoples Theatre. When: Until April 21. Shows play at 9am and 11am on Tuesday to Friday and at 10.30am and 2.30pm on weekends and public holidays. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R140 and R165. For school group rates, contact the theatre directly. Book online at www.joburgtheatre.com or via Webtickets.

“Expelled” This family drama homes in on the powerful world of social media. Alex, who is in matric at a private school, finds himself ensnared in a viral scandal. As such, he finds himself suspended. The decision has far-reaching consequences for his family as well as him.

No under-14s are allowed. Where: Mannie Manim, Market Theatre. When: Until March 31, at 7pm.