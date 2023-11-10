Jamaican actor Stevel Marc shakes up storyline as he joins Scandal!

Fresh from appearing on the popular Netflix Series, “One Piece”, Stevel Marc is now set to heat up local screens as he joins the cast of e.tv’s Scandal! The Jamaican born actor, model and photographer said he was excited to feature in the South African soapie. He made his debut on Tuesday.

He said: “I am thrilled to be joining South Africa’s number one soap, Scandal! I’ve followed it over the years, so being part of it now is euphoric.” Marc added that he already had a positive experience being part of the cast. “The experience has been fantastic for me thus far - a welcoming cast and crew who put the show first.”

Cast as Sanka Myrie, his character has been described as “confident, charismatic and stylish.” “Women find him irresistibly attractive, and his physical attractiveness is undeniable,” the soapie’s producers said. “He's impeccably dressed and sophisticated yet can be both confident and a bit arrogant – a classic ladies man, not one to commit for long, earning him the reputation of being a ‘flavour of the month’.”

They added that Sanka's talent promises to bring “drama, charm, and surprises to the show”. Meanwhile, Scandal! viewers are in for yet another treat as Marc will be playing his role using his authentic Jamaican dialect. This is a unique touch that has never been done before in South African soapies. "My character, Sanka, is a joy to play,” he said. “I use my authentic Patois and accent to bring him to life, and I can’t wait for South Africa to meet him.”

The producers also believe that Sanka's entry into the show will shake up the storyline. This includes causing turmoil in the marriage of Mdala, the villainous role played by James Sithole and Tlhogi (Komie Mohale). They alluded to the fact that “sparks fly between Tlhogi and Sanka” in the narrative. Of course, the burning question is how far Sanka's character will go to cause trouble in Mdala and Tlhogi's marriage and whether Mdala will find out? If he does, how will he protect his marriage?

Apart from Marc’s appearance on Scandal! from this week, he has earned glowing reviews for his role on Netflix’s “One Piece”, an anime production released at the end of August this year. The series centres around a pirate crew exploring a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure in a bid to become the next Pirate King. He is also set to guest star in the Amazon Prime series, “In Your Dreams”, which is set to air on the streaming platform from November 24.