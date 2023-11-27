James Blunt is coming to SA in 2024

First it was icon performances from UB40, then R&B star Tamia and most recently Boyz II Men, now Big Concerts have announced that James Blunt will be making his way to South Africa in 2024. The international star will be touring his most recent album, “Who We Used To Be” in September 2024.

The last time Blunt was in the country was in 2015, for his “Moon Landing” tour. “Moon Landing” was Blunt’s fourth album and was a follow up to 2010’s “Some Kind of Trouble”. This time Blunt and his band will serenade fans at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on September 12 and SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on September 14. “I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024. My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again.

“I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you,” said Blunt. The album’s first single arrived recently in the shape of the upbeat banger “Beside You”. Directed by Craig Bingham, the video evokes memories of Blunt’s past.

“Meeting versions of himself throughout his life, the video sees James embrace the characters of his past self, as he moves forward,” read a statement from the events company. “Who We Used To Be” follows Blunt’s 2019 album, “Once Upon A Mind”. “This time out he has worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke, and Steve Robson. His recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, went Gold selling over 100 000 copies,” the statement shared.

Blunt will also be touring the UK and Europe from early February to April 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Blunt (@jamesblunt) Tickets go on sale from Friday, December 1 at 9am at Ticketmaster. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 29 at 9pm and will run until 8:59am on Friday, 1 December.