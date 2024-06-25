Janet Jackson and Jill Scott to headline the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival

Janet Jackson and Jill Scott are set to headline the 11th edition of the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival. In celebration of 30 years of democracy, the iconic American artists will join a host of world-renowned local artists.

They include the likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, Cassper Nyovest, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Jesse Clegg, Sjava and the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir. The festival will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. To mark three decades of creative freedom since South Africa’s first democratic election, this year’s gathering will be expanded to not only feature delicious food and lively music, but also art and fashion.

Jackson is billed to perform on the Saturday along with Mazwai, G-Force and Legends Live by Oskido. On Sunday, the newly-crafted DJ set will return to the stage alongside Soweto Gospel Choir, Sjava and The Maestro (Greg Maloka), before Scott rounds off the weekend’s festivities with her velvet-smooth style. Other popular artists billed to perform include Boom Shaka, Focalistic, Khuli Chana, Maggz, Morafe, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Robot Boii and Touchline, Mzwakhe Mbuli SNR, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Zolani Mahola, with more artists to be announced soon.

The event’s co-founders Tom Pearson-Adams and Lloyd Cornwall, shared in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to be returning with a very special commemorative festival to celebrate 30 years of creative freedom in South Africa. “Something that sets our rainbow nation apart is our exceptional creative and cultural talent, which has been a cornerstone of the festival since we started out in 2013. We are excited to be building on that to include a special spotlight on our country’s cutting-edge artists and fashion designers at this year’s event.” Meanwhile, Multichoice’s group chief marketing officer, Yatish Narsi added that they are “proud to share in the 30-year celebration, having been founded in late 1994”.

“Our business has a unique place alongside our young democracy and we are honoured to have played a role in enriching the lives of South Africans through the likes of DStv. “This festival has grown tremendously over the last 11 years. It has become South Africa’s premier lifestyle and entertainment event and DStv is delighted to once again be on board, celebrating 30 years of creative freedom,” Narsi added in the statement. Tickets for the festival are currently on sale and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.