Jessica Alba opted to use a knife instead of a gun for ‘Trigger Warning’ kills

The 43-year-old actress plays Special Forces commando Parker in the Netflix action film and she and director Mouly Surya made the decision to have her character use a knife in combat scenes instead.

In an interview with “Collider”, Alba said: “That was a choice. 100 percent. Both of us did. We feel like this genre is dominated these days by a lot of gun killing and gun fights and all of that.

“It kind of goes with the genre in a lot of ways, and ‘John Wick’ wins that narrative, and so we were like, ‘What is right for us? What would feel satisfying and cool to watch also?’

“Also, if Parker does need to take out an opponent, these are passionate kills, these are not nameless and faceless. These are people who have wronged her and who are trying to kill her, and what does that look like, and that dynamic?