JHB WHAT’S ON: From comedy shows to food and wine festivals, these events are worth checking out

Don’t be deterred by the temperatures plummeting as Joburg is buzzing with events, from comedy to food and drinks festivals and live music shows. So dress warmly so you can enjoy yourself at these shindigs:

Mzansi Food & Drink Show Are you a foodie with a taste for the South African flavours? If you do, this event is for you. Taking place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre, The Mzansi Food & Drink Show is set to become one of the biggest gatherings on the Gauteng social calendar, catering for all ages and all tastes.

The three-day event will feature the usual Fire & Feast Meat Festival and the Coffee & Chocolate Expo. There will also be new offerings to the line-up – the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase and the Mzansi Food Market. There will also be competitions, including King of the Braai, where those who know how to grill meat stand a chance to win awesome prizes for their BBQ skills. “Ultimately, it’s all about the taste, and the braaier that has the tastiest food is going to walk away with the crown. But several other factors will come into play, such as appearance and presentation, so it’s also important that the food looks as good as it tastes,” said the event organisers.

Another competition to look out for is Fire & Feast Meat Smoke-Off, hosted by BraaiBoy Gareth Daniell. “As co-founder and director of the South African Fire, Smoke & Meat Association, we’ll be hosting an American-style BBQ competition. “There are many jokes about BBQ versus Braai, but in truth, BBQ refers to a ‘low and slow’ cooking method, using smoke and indirect heat on large cuts of meat. This is the nature of this competition,” said Daniell.

Where: Kyalami International Convention Centre. When: June 15 to 17 from 9am. Cost: Tickets start from R230 on Howler. Children under 12 enter for free.

There will be a braai competition at the Mzansi Food & Drink Show. Picture: Supplied. Africa Umoja Celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Youth Month as “Umoja: The Voices of Africa” returns to theatre. Brought to you by Precious Moments, the show is expected to keep music lovers captivated as multi-award-winning actress Thembi Nyandeni and singer Todd Twala take them on an unforgettable journey of African melodies.

The production will showcase award-winning choreography, stunning costumes,and the transformative power of the arts. Where: Soweto Theatre, Jabulani. When: June 12 at 6pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R300 at Webtickets. The Africa Umoja show at Diepkloof Hall in Soweto in 2013. Picture: Giyani Baloi Mpho Popps Birthday Special Award-winning comedian Mpho Popps is hosting a grand birthday party to celebrate not only with his friends and family but his fans who have supported his career.

His birthday special is expected to be hilarious as he and his crew will be throwing jokes at one another to give you a night of non-stop entertainment. Where: Centre Court. Emperors Palace. When: June 8, at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R250 at Computicket. Mpho Popps is hosting a birthday special comedy night. Picture: File. David Kau Stand-Up Comedy While we are on the subject of comedy, David Kau is also hosting a show. Following a successful show in Pretoria in March, Kau will grace the Joburg audience with funny jokes.

David Kau is hosting a stand-up comedy. Picture: File. Where: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice!, Melrose Arch. When: June 8, at 8pm. Cost: Tickets cost R180 at Quicket.

BenVINO Wine Festival Winter is all about keeping warm and, sometimes, you need a glass of wine to unwind. Val Di Terra Fine Wines & Spirits, in association with Indigo Events and VDP Distributors, are hosting the Inaugural BenVINO Wine Festival, where 20 South African wine farms will be showcasing some of their best produce.

BenVINO is hosting a wine festival. Picture: Pexels. Guests can expect to taste an array of wines from 130 varieties while renowned music duo C’est La Vie serenades them with soulful music. Among the producers showcasing their wines are Alvi’s Drift, De Villiers, Morgenhoff, Mont Pellier, Spier, Carmen Stevens, Bonnievale, Longridge, Strandveld, Welbegadt, Kloovenberg, Weltevrede, Eikendal, Post House, Groot Phesantekraal, Vergelegeng, Krone, D’Aria and Val Di Terra ( Ken Forrester). Where: 114 on Waterhouse, Benoni.