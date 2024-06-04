Jhené Aiko exudes confidence as SKIMS latest muse

Kim Kardashian might get her fair share of judgment and mockery but you can’t deny her savvy as a businesswoman. Her knack for picking just the right models to flaunt her SKIMS line is on point. Remember when Usher strutted his stuff in SKIMS undies? It was unforgettable.

Previous SKIMS campaign stars include Kim Cattrall, Cardi B, Brooke Shields, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum, Ice Spice and Nelly Furtado – and these are but a few of the stars who modelled for SKIMS. And now, enter the scene-stealer, Jhené Aiko. This gal's got it all – talent, beauty and now, she’s slaying as the face of the latest SKIMS campaign. Shot against a stunning desert backdrop by the talented South African photographer Henrik Purienne, Aiko rocks SKIMS’ Cotton Rib and Jersey collections like a boss. With her slick ponytail flowing into the sand, she is the undisputed queen of the dunes. It’s low key iconic.

In her own words, Aiko couldn’t help but gush about her role in the campaign, feeling honoured to be part of such a project. Posing in SKIMS gear comes as naturally to her as hitting those angelic notes on stage. “This was such a beautiful campaign to star in,” Aiko shared. Aiko couldn't help but gush about her role in the campaign, feeling honoured to be part of such a project. Picture: INSTAGRAM With the announcement of her SKIMS gig dropping right before her Magic Hour Tour, the anticipation is real.

The singer is bringing her signature calm yet dynamic vibe to the campaign, perfectly reflecting the comfort and ease of SKIMS’ Cotton Rib and Jersey collections. Kim Kardashian couldn't contain her excitement, giving props to Aiko for adding that extra oomph to the campaign. It’s clear that with Kardashian’s keen eye for talent and Aiko’s effortless charm, SKIMS is set to conquer even more hearts (and closets).

“Jhené’s presence adds a calm yet dynamic layer to the campaign that reflects the comfort and ease of SKIMS Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey collections,” Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer, said. JHENÉ AIKO FOR SKIMS pic.twitter.com/By4a381L42 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2024 On social media, @muneyhongrey_ wrote: “One thing about Kim she knows how to market!!”