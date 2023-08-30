Jill Levenberg adopts new fur baby: ‘Animals are the best gift for your mental and emotional health’

Award-winning actress Jill Levenberg recently adopted a new puppy from a dog shelter, two years after her beloved fur baby, Stoney, died. Levenberg, who plays Mymoena Samsodien in the long-running kykNET TV series “Suidooster”, shared the news of her new pet on social media and encouraged those who are challenged with depression or anxiety to get an animal.

She said: “Animals are the best gift for your mental and emotional health.” Accompanied by a cute picture of her new pet, Levenberg said: “On the 17 September 2023 it will be 2 years since Stoney’s passing. I recently fostered this little angel for a few days and then adopted her on 21 August. “She had arrived at what would be her 2nd shelter on the day that I visited @oscarsarc in Woodstock. She was the tiniest of her litter 4 months old and really skinny but so alert and jumping up above the rest to get my attention.

“For the first few days she was terrified of every sound and second-guessed everything, even some of the food I fed her. Now she is a bundle of love and joy and I know we are healing parts of each other.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Jazz Levenberg (@jill_jazz_levenberg) Her post continued: “Pets bring such joy and if you are challenged with depression or anxiety which is something that knocks at my door from time to time. “Apart from exercise, prayer, healthy food, therapy & the right medication, animals are the best gift for your mental and emotional health.