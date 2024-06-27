Jimmy Nevis speaks on his ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ experience

After twelve weeks of electrifying performances, “The Masked Singer South Africa” spectacular second season delivered a shocking celebrity reveal in its semi-final that left viewers and the show's detectives stunned. Only detective J’Something correctly guessed that singer-songwriter, producer and businessman, Jimmy Nevis was the enigmatic Boombox.

His fellow detectives, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe, were convinced that Boombox was Idols Season 9 runner-up Brenden Praise. Boombox first baffled the judges with a powerful and perfectly balanced rendition of John Legend’s “Tonight.” J’Something initially guessed comedian Donovan Goliath, while Sithelo chose actor Loyiso McDonald, Mhlongo picked investigative journalist McFarlane Moleli, and Skhumba bet on Brenden Praise.

However, J’Something’s muso instincts kicked in during Boombox's second performance of “Hold On” by Drake. Recognising the distinct tone, he confidently declared:“I know this guy!” From that point on, all the clues pointed to Nevis for J’Something. I told y’all 🤭 #MaskedSingerSA it’s Jimmy Nevis. https://t.co/w4ZfrvDTQJ pic.twitter.com/zdMsxhS6Ln

— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) June 22, 2024 He pieced together hints about Boombox’s Cape Town roots, community work and early career support from his family, who called him by his real name from the Bible's New Testament. Boombox's father even made an incognito appearance, further solidifying J’Something’s theory. Despite Skhumba and Sithelo's insistence that Boombox was Brenden Praise and Somizi's varying guesses, J’Something's conviction never wavered. Nevis, revealed as Boombox, beamed: “I’m such a fan of this guy because of his tone and his ability to write incredible music that even shines through a mask.”

Reflecting on his experience, Nevis described it as pure fun: “I mean, who doesn’t want to dress up in strange costumes and dance like you’re dancing in your room and nobody can see you?” He was initially hesitant to join the show but saw it as an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone: “It’s so different from what I usually do, but it was a really fun and different way to experience something new.” Nevis' disguise, a play on his song “Hotbox,” allowed him input on the costume, which he loved: “I liked the way it lit up like some type of transformer action figure.”

Nevis said he was not surprised at J’Something correctly identifying him: “Even though we haven’t spoken in a very long time, I completely expected him to notice me. We’re both in the same industry.” With Boombox’s journey ending just before the finale, the four remaining cloak-and-dagger singer - Blue Crane, Owl, Giraffe, and Gold—are set to battle for the Golden Mask trophy. Nevis excitedly took to Instagram: “THIS WAS CRAZY!!!! 😂😂😂 ...and also the most fun I've had in years! I really didn't think I'd make it this far but here we are. Shout out to all the boombox supporters. I know a lot of people actually guessed it pretty early. They need to make a behind the scenes version of this show....there's so much happening all the time and nobody, not even the crew, is allowed to know who you are. Thanks to @nasmasher for all your help. Couldn't have done it without you!!!