Joburg-based artist Seth Pimentel spreads the message of love one canvas at a time

Seth Pimentel, best known as African Ginger, is a Johannesburg-based artist who uses his artwork to spread messages of self-acceptance, self-love, and self-actualisation. He believes in celebrating the diversity of the South African landscape and the people who inhabit it. Through his illustrations and paintings, he aims to give voice to everyone and make them feel heard.

Pimentel recently had the opportunity to give the Ernest Oppenheimer Park basketball court in Johannesburg a facelift as part of a collaboration between Hennessy and the National Basketball Association (NBA). This initiative aims to give back to communities by refurbishing basketball courts around the world. Pimentel was thrilled to work on this project, as he had been wanting to collaborate with the two companies for nearly a decade.

“So, I've been in communication with Hennessy and NBA for quite some time. A friend of mine, Sindiso, aka R!ots, managed to do the first ‘in paint’ court in South Africa last year at Zoo Lake. Zimbabwean-born artist Sindiso Nyoni was the first artist in Africa to be part of the initiative when he was given an opportunity to revamp Johannesburg’s Zoo Lake court in 2022. “I was honoured enough and given the privilege to design the second court in South Africa as part of the Hennessy and NBA ‘In Paint’ initiative, tying basketball, music and art together,” said Pimentel.

“I was over the moon because I've been wanting to work with Hennessey for nine years now. So when I got that email, I put all my other projects aside and focused heavily on this project to convey my message and my approach correctly.” Seth Pimentel’s works at Ernest Oppenheimer Park basketball, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Growing up skateboarding in and around Joburg and being closely connected to the city's subcultures, Pimentel feels a strong tie to the CBD and the diverse subcultures it encompasses. “Having these places like the Ernest Oppenheimer Court or the Library Gardens, or so many other places that are being renovated in Johannesburg, pays homage to these subcultures that do exist in Johannesburg and shows that we are heard, and we are listened to, and we are allowed to express ourselves in the ways that we can.”

Pimentel appreciates that brands like Hennessy and the NBA are investing in celebrating these subcultures and their contributions to the country's youth. “And the fact that brands like Hennessy and NBAare willing to invest in celebrating these subcultures and celebrating the rich history that these cultures bring into the country and the youth, I'm truly honoured to be a part of it.” For the young people who will come to play basketball on the refurbished court, Pimentel's message is to have as much fun as possible and to hope that they discover themselves through the sport.