Joburg Day is back

Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated annual music festival, Joburg Day, is set to make a return to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club on Saturday, September 2. This year, the event is again presented in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and will be known as Galaxy 947 Joburg Day.

Crocodile Creek Polo Club has a special place in the hearts of Joburg Day lovers thanks to its history and memorable experiences. The live event last took place on these grounds in 2019, and now, after a break, it is prepared to reclaim its title as the ultimate music extravaganza. Joburg Day has become famous for its exceptional local performances, energy, and lively ambiance that brings music enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds together.

And this year's edition seems set to uphold that reputation, with an extraordinary line-up of local artists poised to deliver on the grand stage. Prime Media shared through a press release: “This year’s partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees." “Samsung is excited to once again, partner with 947 on the incredible legacy of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. This collaboration builds on the integration of music, arts and technology setting a new benchmark for an extraordinary brand experience that also invites festival-goers to Join the Flip Side.