Joburg welcomes the musical splendour of the Cape Town Opera with ‘Tosca’

Joburg gets a taste of Cape Town this week as the Cape Town Opera crew pulls in to present Puccini’s “Tosca” at the Joburg Theatre from July 21 to 30. The story of, “Tosca”, an opera in three acts, follows Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi, the ill-fated lovers whose romance plays out amidst political turmoil in Italy in 1800.

It is a wrenching, passionate and at times violent melodrama of love, loss, jealousy and deception set against the backdrop of a Roman revolution during the Napoleonic Wars. Puccini’s score reveals his compositional mastery and skill in distilling humanity’s most profound emotions into music. Maestro Adam Szmidt will conduct the, “Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra”, and the Sempre Opera Chorus will be directed by, Paul Ferreira.

An exciting addition to the sixty-strong cast is the inclusion of a 24-member children’s chorus, overseen by Elana Neethling. Heading the stellar cast in both cities will be soprano, Nobulumko Mngxekeza, as the fiery character of Floria Tosca. Theatre lovers can prepare to be blown away as the Mandela Stage lights up with angelic voices, before the season heads to Cape Town in September.

Picture conflation of old and new costumes, rich palettes and elegant period pieces, loaded with the drama, intrigue, and mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat. CTO’s Artistic Director, Magdalene Minnaar, said: “I am so excited to direct Nobulumko alongside an exceptional lineup of Cape Town Opera artists, in what happens to be one of my favourite operas of all time; layered, dynamic, and a feast for the senses.” The highly anticipated opera is directed by Minnaar, with set and costume design by Maritha Visagie and Leopold Senekal, movement direction by Fiona du Plooy and lighting design by Oliver Hauser.

Joining Mngxekeza will be tenor Lukhanyo Moyake as Cavaradossi, Tosca’s love interest, and the award-winning baritone Conroy Scott as the malicious police chief, Baron Scarpia. Cape Town Opera’s “Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme”, includes Lwazi Dlamini as Sciarrone, Van Wyk Venter as Spoletta and Reuben Mbonambi as the escaped political prisoner, Angelotti. Ticket prices for “Tosca” at Joburg Theatre range from R180 to R550 and are available via www.joburgtheatre.com.

Mafikizolo. Picture: Supplied “Mafikizolo iDwala Live Experience” Bassline Live at The Lyric Theatre presents the, “Mafikizolo iDwala Live Experience”. The legendary pop-duo will showcase music from the year-old album, “iDwala”, an album which is already peaking at Platinum status. “iDwala” boasts incredible ballads, Afro-house tunes, Afropop tastes to suit trends and styles of today.

The message remains that of love and celebrating it. The offering caters for all audiences across the age spectrum, those who grew up on and with Mafikizolo and new fans from the 2000 generation. Where: Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City. When: August 26.

Cost: R350 via Computicket. Ndumiso Lindi. Picture: Supplied “Jokers in July” The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace brings the heat this July with the best comedy around for you to bask in the warmth of laughter.

A power-packed line-up of hilarity awaits with the annual, “Jokers in July”, comedy series that offers a back-to-back comedy marathon, which runs until July 30. The gentleman of SA comedy, Ndumiso Lindi, brings together some of South Africa’s funniest Xhosa comedians in the third edition of the comedy series. A showcase of genuine homegrown talents where diversity is celebrated in all its forms.

The star-studded line-up includes hilarious storyteller Khanyiso Kenqa, dynamic trailblazer from King William’s Town, TD Jokes, representing East London with his rapid fire punchlines. Then there is Prins, double Comics Choice Award winner, a Zulu lady with Xhosa in-laws, Nonto R, and, last but not least, connoisseur of comedy, Tats Nkonzo. Where: Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.