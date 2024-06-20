Joburg’s International Day of Yoga 2024 is set to be SA’s largest free outdoor event

While June is the International Day of Yoga, Joburgers can still celebrate the occasion on Saturday, June 22. The event seeks to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and its potential to contribute to individual well-being and harmony.

This year's event is expected to be bigger and better than last year's, which attracted more than 7 500 people who enjoyed a range of yoga sessions, workshops and demonstrations. “This year's event aims to surpass that achievement, fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all,” the organisers said. This event will see new partnerships, innovative experiences and expanded networks, they said.

It is also set to be the largest free outdoor event of its kind in the country, aimed to promote health, wellness and unity through the practice of yoga. “This year marks a particularly special occasion as we celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa,” the organisers added. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21, across the world, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

Over the past decade, it has gained widespread popularity, with millions of people actively participating in yoga events organised in public spaces, parks, schools, community centres and studios in all corners of the world. Apart from the yoga master classes and captivating demonstrations which will be led by esteemed yoga institutions, the celebrations will also include live instrumental music by renowned artists from India. Meanwhile, a Bollywood dance master class led by renowned choreographer Jitesh Ranchod, will take place at the event as well as live performances of Bollywood songs by famous local artists.

There will also be food, beverages and home made crafts on sale at the various stalls as well as a dedicated kids' corner to keep the youngsters entertained. Where: The Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Illovo. When: Saturday, June 22, from 10am to 3pm.

Cost: Entry is free. The Joburg edition of Street Store will be held in Braamfontein this weekend. Picture: Supplied. Johannesburg Street Store pop-up The Joburg edition of Street Store, the world’s first rent-free, premises-free and free of charge pop-up clothing store will be held at The Salvation Army in Braamfontein on Saturday, June 22.

The global initiative seeks to clothe homeless people with dignity and every Street Store in the world relies on people’s donations of new or pre-loved clothes and shoes. This year, the Street Store celebrates its 10th anniversary, and to date, more than 1 000 Street Stores have taken place in more than 60 countries across the globe, including Mexico, New Zealand, Ghana, India, Peru, Pakistan, Canada and the US. The initiative has since gone on to clothe more than 1 million people.

The campaign was created in 2014 by the founder and the executive chairman of international communications company M&C Saatchi, Mike Abel, and his team. A media release said rather than doing just another charity handout, the concept was built on homeless people choosing their own clothes with dignity. “Every Street Store in the world relies on people’s generosity of spirit and after a decade of the initiative, it is a testament to humanity’s generosity,” Abel said in the release.

“To move disadvantaged communities forward with dignity, it is an idea that taps into the human spirit globally and it transcends borders, languages and cultures and drives sustainable change.” Meanwhile, the Street Store was awarded Gold at the Cannes Lions Festival and was recognised as a Best World-Changing Idea in the EMEA region by Fast Company US. “However, perhaps its biggest accolade lies in how it has been sustained and embraced across the globe,” the organisers said.

The Street Store is also built on recycling clothing in a sharing culture as it gives people around the world a platform to drive change amidst the fast fashion flood. Donations can be dropped off at the M&C Saatchi Group’s Joburg office, which is located at 9 8th Street in Houghton, or at the venue on the day. To volunteer on the day, contact 011 268 6388. The pop-up will take place from 10am.

‘Dating With An Edge’ is an initiative which seeks to help people form new connections. Picture: Quicket. “Dating With An Edge“ Whether you're looking for romance, friendship or just a fun day out, this event is an ideal opportunity to meet like-minded individuals in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. “Whether you're a social butterfly or a bit shy, there's something for everyone to enjoy,” the event organisers said.

Apart from forming a romantic connection, they also believe that “Dating With An Edge” can help those who are new to an area and those looking to expand their social circle, to meet new people. The gathering will feature icebreaker games and activities designed to spark conversations. “Our friendly host will be on hand to ensure everyone feels comfortable and included,” they said.