Johannes Radebe has his fingers and toes crossed as he puts his best foot forward in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ season 21

UK-based SA dancer Johannes Radebe has his fingers and toes crossed as he partakes in “Strictly Come Dancing” season 21. The show is currently airing on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120) and this year Radebe is partnered with professional tennis player, Annabel Croft.

The two-time professional South African Latin Champion has not won the competition yet but remains in high spirits saying that he's gained something even more valuable than the glitter ball trophy on offer. "The show really impacted my life in the most beautiful way. Since being here I feel seen. For the first time in my life I've gone on to do great things and it wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for a platform like this. "I'm in a very good place, I am in a position to look after the whole Radebe clan back home, and that has always been my worry in life. I never thought that dance or a dance show for that matter, would have so much contribution to it," said the star competitor.

He added that it has also helped him with his self-esteem and confidence. “I’ve dealt with a lot of things in life as a young boy, having to come to terms with who I am and how I navigate this world, and I think with this show I really found my feet and my wings. The UK has really become my second home. “I haven’t had wins. Every year my fingers, legs and everything is crossed, but I always say the most important thing I look forward to is the journey with my partner, I think it’s quite beautiful working with someone, and getting to know them and getting through this thing together.

“It’s not about us, it’s about our celebrities and them learning to dance. “You will always want to take them as far as possible but I allow them the opportunity to learn and fall in love with dance, that is my biggest thing as a professional. “Also, I am not tough, I just get the work done. There is a pressure there already, you don’t need to add to that.”

This season sees Croft along with Adam Thomas, Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Angela Scanlon, Bobby Brazier, Eddie Kadi, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Layton Williams, Les Dennis, Nigel Harman, Nikita Kanda and Zara McDermott strutting their stuff every Sunday night for the chance to win the ultimate prize and of course, bragging rights. South Africa’s Motsi Mabuse is a judge alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas. This season will include all the viewers favourite theme weeks: movies, Halloween, musicals and, of course, a week in the home of ballroom, Blackpool.

On why he goes back each year, despite not having won, Radebe said, “The creativity on ‘Strictly’ and the calibre of talent has really pushed me to be a better dancer and performer. “The show has really given me wings to fly. This is the first time I can say, I came to work and I am living my best dreams in a pair of heels and at some point I had to pinch myself because this can’t be work. “Honestly, from this platform I’ve gone on to do my own shows and I headline my tours around the UK. There is no other platform that will give you that.

Journeying behind the scenes, Radebe said if viewers could see what happens behind closed doors, they would find a new appreciation for the show. “You guys never get to see fully behind the scenes, but it’s a lot of work, and that’s what we take for granted, that what goes on in the week in preparation for what you guys see on Sunday, if you were part of this competition, you’ll really start appreciating it from a different perspective. Hoping to get the whole world dancing one day, he said: “Dancing releases beautiful endorphins, I always say whether you are doing it or watching someone else do it, which I encourage people to do, it really helps with social skills.

“If I could get the rest of the world dancing, I would. I have seen the power and impact of dance through the show. “It’s more than just steps, it is a communication. There is beauty and power in it. The world would be a better place if we were all dancing.” He promises this season will sparkle more than before.

“I know that there are dance lovers back home and boy do we have some treats in store this season. So tune in.” For his partner Croft, being able to participate in the show was a dream come true. “I’ve always absolutely loved watching ‘Strictly’ and always secretly wanted to be asked to do it. I’m mesmerised when I’m watching dancing as everyone looks different, even if they’re doing the same steps.