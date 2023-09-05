‘JOMBA! Open Horizons’ winners announced

The 25th “JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience” extravaganza is in full swing in Durban. Accompanying the physical performances is the online “JOMBA! Open Horizons” programme, which is on the festival’s YouTube channel and remains available until Sunday, September 10.

The online platform offers six new works across a variety of themes showcasing emerging and established voices for local and international audiences. The recently held “Pick of the Platform” awards saw Cape Town’s Oscar O’Ryan bag the top spot and R3 000 prize money for his work titled, “Not From Here”. O’Ryan describes his offering as “an ode to the unique South African Karoo landscape”.

Juror Tracey Saunders applauded the work for its “exquisite styling and sense of place” while fellow juror Shanelle Jewnarain commended the film’s expert crafting where “concept meets execution perfectly!” Kenyan artist Maulid Owino was awarded second place for “When Time Stops”. He won R2 000. “When Time Stops” is a work that plays with the fleetingness of time and jurors commented on the artful use of transitions in driving character and narrative forward.

Maulid Owino’s “When time stops”. Picture: Supplied Third place went to Durban-based artist Tshediso Kabulu’s “Exorcism”. Kabulu who is no stranger to Durban’s stages and screens offered a work that he says explores “the pursuit of liberation, healing, and the ultimate freedom to live in the present moment”. He said he is ecstatic about this recognition as it means that he is going the right way in this industry.