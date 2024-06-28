Joseph Sedibo on fulfilling his wish of acting alongside the late Mpho Sebeng

Actor Joseph Sedibo, who can be seen on Showmax’s “016FM”, has opened up about being able to fulfil his wish of working with the late actor Mpho Sebeng. Sebeng tragically died in May after being involved in a car accident in Potchefstroom.

Prior to his death, the renowned actor’s last acting gig was the show, where he performed alongside a host of A-list actors, including Safta winners Nthati Moshesh and Sophie Ndaba, “The Wife’s” Sello Motloung and “Outlaws” actor Katlego Mabote. The series, which aired on the streaming platform recently, follows two polar opposite DJs, DJ Whiskey, played by Sebeng, and DJ Tsietsi, played by Sedibo, who compete in a radical battle on-air, to save their much-loved community radio in the Vaal from closing down. The musicians know it will be a fight to reclaim the hearts of listeners and advertisers, but they don’t realise that they will also have to oust a dangerous, shadowy syndicate that has infiltrated the station.

Speaking about his role alongside Sebeng, Sedibo said: “I’m Sotho and so I always wanted my first big show to be in Sotho. So when I was presented with the ‘016FM’ script, I thought to myself, ‘This is it!’ “The series also represents the Vaal’s pop culture. The Vaal doesn’t have a story out there and I believe the Vaal has a story that South Africans need to hear.” The rising star said that he was honoured to have had the opportunity to work with Sebeng.

“Mpho was one of the people on my prayer list that I’ve always wanted to work with, so when that happened I was ecstatic.” He said that the late actor taught him how to excel in stunts. “He was such a great demonstrator, especially when it came to all the stunts we did. Mpho taught me so many stunt techniques. Most of the stunts that viewers will see between him and I were facilitated by him.

“He was such a talented man and funny too. Sometimes when working, I’d want him to finish his lines because I’d want to break out of character and just laugh.” Describing his on-screen character, Sedibo said: “DJ Tsietsi and I are worlds apart. DJ Tsietsi is shy and reserved, whereas I’m loud and energetic. I’m more confident in my own skin than him, he’s such an awkward person. “However, I do relate to some of his experiences, like losing a parent and being very much independent.”

The “Empini” actor also got to act along some of Mzansi’s finest actors. “I knew I had to bring my A-game when I worked with Ntate Sello and Mme Nthati – they are such professionals. “What I also really enjoyed about working with the two is how passionate they are about going beyond the script.”

He said that the veteran actors taught him to take rehearsals seriously, which in turn has boosted his confidence. “I realised the difference between us younger actors and them is that before they go on set, they will rehearse many times. “They have taught me the importance of rehearsing until it feels right. By doing so, going on set and doing a scene with them goes so much quicker.