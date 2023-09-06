‘Joy of Jazz’ honours the legacy of Miriam Makeba

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz closed off Women’s Month with a celebration of the iconic Miriam Makeba at The View Boutique Hotel on Thursday, August 31. The event was a part of the lead-up to the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival, which is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on September 29 and 30.

Makeba's impact on the world went far beyond her musical talents. Makeba was exiled from South Africa for 30 years due to her outspoken stance against apartheid, and during this time, she continued to use her platform to draw attention to the injustices of the regime. Her commitment to the cause led her to receive nine passports and honorary citizenship in 10 countries, making her a symbol of global citizenship and solidarity.

Makeba found a unique way to use her artistry to campaign for human rights and speak against apartheid and colonialism. The Women’s Month event featured a performance by Simphiwe Dana and her band, which included talented musicians such as Nozipho Mnguni on drums, Aus Tebza on bass guitar, and a vocal back-line consisting of Wandithanda Makandula on tenor, Busi Sibeko on alto, and Zama Jantjie on soprano. These artists paid homage to Makeba by performing some of her iconic songs.

Zenzi Makeba-Lee led the performances of some of Makeba's most famous songs, carrying on the legacy of her iconic grandmother. Along with the musical performances, the celebrations included the Mama Miriam's Aluta Continua Exhibition, which is dedicated to Mama Africa's life and activism. This exhibition featured photographs, memorabilia, and artefacts that shed light on Miriam Makeba's remarkable journey and her role in the struggle against apartheid.

The event included a screening of Makeba's historic 1963 speech at the United Nations. This speech was a pivotal moment in her career and advocacy, and its 60th anniversary was commemorated in July. Guests had the opportunity to view some of the iconic garments, headgear, and accessories that Makeba wore throughout her career. These items likely served as symbols of her regal sense of style and cultural significance. Some of her iconic fashion pieces were set to be recreated by the artist and illustrator Sonny Nkumeleni. This creative endeavour aimed to celebrate and preserve Mama Africa's unique fashion choices.