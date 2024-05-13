Joyce Skefu opens up about her progress since her stroke two years ago

A little more than two years ago, award-winning local actress Joyce Skefu suffered a stoke that changed her life. Since then, she’s been out of the limelight and focused on her recovery.

The actress is well-known for her stellar performances in TV shows like “Scandal!”, “Muvhango”, “The Imposter” and “Abomama”, among others. Skefu recently took to Instagram to share an update on her journey. She posted a video of herself during one of her physiotherapy sessions, which showed her difficulty in walking.

“This is not easy, hey… Why are you mean to me,” she said to her therapist, while maintaining a brave smile. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce Skefu (@joyceskefu) In a followed-up video, Skefu wrote: “Good day my beautiful friends, I thought I should share a bit about my recovery journey, thank you for your kindness, love and support, Love wins.” For the first time, the popular actress explained in detail how her life changed.

“God fought for me. He kept on lifting the standard against stroke. Stroke is cruel, it’s mean, it’s hiding. Yoh. First and foremost, there was no sign. I just woke up in the morning and I couldn’t walk.” She said it was 4am when she needed to use the bathroom and realised that she couldn’t get off the bed. “I threw myself on the floor and I watched half of my body die slowly. It was so scary. It was traumatising. So I crawled on one side to go to the toilet,” the actress shared.

She added: “Wait until you hear the rest.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce Skefu (@joyceskefu) Fans where happy to see that one of their favourite veteran actors back on social media and well on the road to recovery. “Happy to see you recovering 😍 God is good 🙌,” commented @joansnaps_.