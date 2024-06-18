Joyous Celebration star Nozipho Phiri to release debut solo album

Over the years, Joyous Celebration gospel choir singer Nozipho Phiri has captivated audience with her enchanting vocals. She is now set to embark on her first solo project. Phiri’s solo live album will be recorded at the Goshen City Church in Westdene, Johannesburg, on Saturday, June 29, at 5pm.

According to a statement: “the album is poised to be a transformative experience, blending traditional South African gospel elements with contemporary influences that highlight Phiri’s versatility as an artist”. The Empangeni native from KwaZulu-Natal said the album is a profound reflection of her personal faith journey. “Each song is a heartfelt expression that originates from the depths of my soul's encounters with the grace of God,” said Phiri.

Nozipho Phiri. Picture: Supplied. Throughout her journey, Phiri has faced challenging times, including the loss of her sister and mother, within a short time frame. In spite of the hardships, she learnt to lean on her faith and continue to minister via music while she grieved. In 2010, Phiri competed on the South African gospel show “I Want To Sing Gospel.” which saw her being placed in the top 10. This launched her musical career.

Soon afterwards, she became a member of the esteemed Joyous Celebration gospel ensemble, where her powerful vocal performances on singles like “Mayenzeke”, “Mukhulu Ujesu” and “Ngizokulandela”, cemented her status as a vocal force. But Joyful Celebration was just the beginning for the accomplished singer and voice teacher. As the highly-anticipated recording day draws nearer, Phiri promises special surprises and potential collaborations on the new album.