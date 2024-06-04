Jozi Youth Dance Company ready to set the stage on fire with ‘Chaphaza’

The acclaimed dance troupe from South Africa, Jozi Youth Dance Company (JYDC), is set to perform their season dance production, “Chaphaza”, at the Playhouse Drama Theatre on June 29. On their debut tour to KZN, they will be collaborating with Durban-based company, Break-Thru Dance Company, for two shows only.

Chaphaza, which means “a splash of choreographic works”, will entertain audience with an array of different pieces set to light the stage on fire. The line-up includes pieces from the director of JYDC, Jayd Swart, South African choreographer, Phume Sikhakhane, Brazilian choreographer, Gabriel Fernandes, Italian choreographer, Mario Gaglione, JYDC alumni Neo Moloi and Almar Kanda. Over the last 11 years, JYDC have welcomed many young dancers from all over Gauteng to give them a platform to showcase their talents and inspire the next generation of professional dancers.

Under the directorship of Jayd Swart, the company has grown not only in numbers but also in the quality of dancing. “Young dancers need to be given the opportunity to show what they are capable of. We train them in both technique and expression, and motivate them to achieve new heights while preparing them for a future in dance,” said Swart. For the first time ever, “Chaphaza” one of the most exciting shows produced by JYDC, will see three seasons rolled into one.

This allows the dancers to be artists and performers all in one as a mix of choreographers, inspiring pieces and different styles are displayed. According to a statement, “Audiences will experience a taste of old and new with a mix of ballet, contemporary, jazz, and Afro-fusion. We will also have a guest performer from Joburg Ballet join us on stage as part of the timeless classic, ‘Giselle’.” Where: Playhouse Drama Theatre.

When: Saturday, June 8, at 3pm and 7.30pm. Cost: R180 from Webtickets. 031 Festival

Durban theatre lovers are in for a delightful treat as the second 031 Festival takes place from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9. Founded by Durbanites Aaron and Lisa Mcilroy of MACBOB Productions and Michael Broderick of Theatresmiths, the three-day festival is laden with thoughtfully curated family-friendly stage productions. This year the festival offers six productions that will run on rotation over the three days.

Opening the festival this year is “Trophy Wife”, a hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show produced by Faeron Wheeler of F Creations, written and performed by Cape Town-based film, television and theatre actor, Sue Diepeveen and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp and Greg Karvellas. The production looks at a middle-aged woman, Marie who just lost her husband and mother. Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband, but she’ll also need to make a few changes in order to attract this type of man. The show asks: “Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb and does it want to be dressed up as lamb?”

The festival’s drawcard productions include: “Yesterday’s Hero” stars Ovation Award winner Patrick Kenny as a hapless soap opera doctor who accidentally kills a local crime boss. It is a hilarious dive into the privileges and pitfalls of a minor celebrity. The show will be on June 7 at 8pm, June 8 at 6pm and June 9 at 4pm.

“Adventure of Who” is a magical quest through a mystical land. Written and performed by Kaylee Mcilroy, the show will be staged on June 8 and 9 at 10am. “Tower and the Tree”, Patrick and Shannon Kenny’s multi- award-winning story is a wonderfully funny and thoroughly delightful modern fairy tale about love and friendship told through puppetry. Puppet design and direction is by Peter Court. The show will run on June 8 and 9 at 12pm.

“A Vegan Killed my Marriage”, an hilarious and extremely thought provoking one-hander, stars Aaron McIlroy and is written and directed by the multi-award-winning, Craig Freimond. McIlroy, plays James, a red-blooded, meat-eating South African male. He is fully aware of the consistent concerns about the meat industry’s role in the impending climate catastrophe. Out of the blue, he becomes a vegetarian, not realising how unwelcome this change and his newfound fanaticism will be received in his meat-eating home. The show will play on June 8 at 2pm.

With “Mr and Mrs Normal”, perennial favourites McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert return to the festival with this musical comedy. Billed as an “all-you-can-eat comedy buffet”, “Mr & Mrs Normal” is a zany musical smorgasbord catering for all theatrical tastes. Interspersed with show stopping musical hits, this laugh-out-loud comedy is directed and choreographed by theatre veteran Daisy Spencer. The show will stage on June 9 at 6pm. Lisa Mcilroy said: “It’s going to be really exciting and we are hoping people will come out and support us. Theatre has always been a difficult industry, more so now with the likes of Netflix and Showmax.

“It’s so easy to be entertained at home but we know that once people are out, they are going to love it and want to see more.” Where: The Seabrookes Theatre at Durban High School. When: Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9.