JP Cooper is headed to SA for a three-city tour this November

British singer-songwriter JP Cooper will be returning to South Africa in November, where he is expected to perform in three cities as part of his 2024 World Tour. The renowned musician was in the country last year and he is thrilled to be visiting once again, this time, serenading his fans in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

“I’m so, so happy to announce that I’ll be embarking on a bit of a world tour later this year,” he said. “It will be in support of my new album and I feel privileged to say that I will be coming back to South Africa as part of that tour.” “The love I felt last time I was there and the support you guys have given my music, has totally blown me away. Looking back at some of the footage from my first trip out there last year, I saw some of the most impassioned and real responses to my music that I have ever seen.”

The artist, whose full name is John Paul Cooper, is acclaimed for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits like “September Song”. Hailing from Manchester in England, he burst onto the scene in 2017 with his debut album, “Raised Under Grey Skies”. Meanwhile, Cooper’s sophomore album, “SHE”, went on to achieve over 1.5 million sales worldwide. It also racked up 5.5 billion total global streams, fuelled by his devoted nine million monthly Spotify listeners.

From sold-out tours across the UK, Europe and the US to collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Jonas Blue, his star continues to rise. Cooper is now heading back to South Africa to blow the roof off with his vocals. “The shows in South Africa will be some of the biggest headline shows I’ve ever done, which is both incredibly exciting and equally terrifying, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

“I’ll be playing songs from my forthcoming album as well as favourites from my last few releases.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jp Cooper (@jpcoopermusic) Here are more details about Cooper’s upcoming South African performances: Durban

When: November 28. Where: The Playhouse Theatre. Cost: R395 - R995, excluding ticket fee.

Cape Town When: November 30. Where: The Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Cost: R495 - R595, excluding ticket fee. Johannesburg When: December 1.