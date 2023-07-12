JR Bogopa and Chris Ghelakis join forces to create new music label

JR Bogopa of Feel Good Music and the founder of CSR records, Chris Ghelakis, will now operate under the new label, which will house some of the industry’s leading music artists such as DBN Gogo, Yanga Chief and “Hold You” hitmaker Shane Eagle , among others.

According to a press release sent to Independent Media, the merger brings together the “unique strengths of both companies, creating a more comprehensive and dynamic record label that will have a significant impact on the South African music industry”.

Bogopa will take the lead as managing director. He said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward for our company. We are thrilled to be joining forces with CSR and Chris, who have an outstanding history in the industry.

“With our combined strengths, we are confident that we will be able to deliver even greater value to our artists and continue to grow our business.”