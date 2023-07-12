JR Bogopa and Chris Ghelakis join forces to create new music label

Two of South Africa’s major music record labels have joined forces to form a new label called Feel Good CSR.
JR Bogopa of Feel Good Music and the founder of CSR records, Chris Ghelakis, will now operate under the new label, which will house some of the industry’s leading music artists such as DBN Gogo, Yanga Chief and “Hold You” hitmaker Shane Eagle, among others.
According to a press release sent to Independent Media, the merger brings together the “unique strengths of both companies, creating a more comprehensive and dynamic record label that will have a significant impact on the South African music industry”.
Bogopa will take the lead as managing director. He said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward for our company. We are thrilled to be joining forces with CSR and Chris, who have an outstanding history in the industry.
“With our combined strengths, we are confident that we will be able to deliver even greater value to our artists and continue to grow our business.”
With the merger, Feel Good CSR plans on building African global superstars and exporting their sound to the rest of the world. They have also announced that they will be signing the 2023 “Idols SA” winner.
The farewell season of the iconic music reality competition sub-titled “iLast Number” started over the weekend.
Bogopa, who is a judge on the show, joins host ProVerb, and judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete in search of the country’s newest recording artist.
“Idols SA” season 19 airs on Saturdays at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and at 7.30pm on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163).