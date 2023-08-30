J’Something pens heartfelt tribute to himself on his birthday

Mi Casa lead singer J’Something celebrated his birthday on August 29 and had followers inspired with his motivational tribute to himself. The singer and entrepreneur remains humble and proves that hard work and perseverance are key to success. We’re totally inspired by J’Something’s birthday post.

He wrote: Happy birthday young man.I'm hella proud of you. One day at a time. Keep believing in your dreams. Stay humble. You're a beast. Nobody can do YOU better than YOU. You're in a league of your own. "This life is a gift, explore your potential daily. Continue being a good human being. Work hard but enjoy life more. Stay focused, lots of distraction out there. Spend more time inside, getting to know yourself. The caption continues: "Continue being kind, primarily to yourself then to others. Love is your greatest superpower. Make others proud BUT never stop looking into (the) mirror and making sure that YOU are proud of YOU.

“Try be a little more patient. Embrace everything for in everything there is more! Good is bad, bad is good, right is wrong, and wrong sometimes is actually right … stop striving for perfection and enjoy yourself a lot more! You’re a legend!” In a previous post, J’Something reflects: “So much has happened in the last year… as much as I am currently reflecting on what has past I can’t wait for what lies ahead. “The word im moving into this new chapter with is MOMENTUM! Gifting myself the ability to be consistent with all the dreams I still wish to pursue with my time.”

Industry mates and followers sent birthday messages: jasongoliath wrote: “Happy Birthday Brother ❤️.” Chad Saaiman wrote: “Happy birthday to you my bro! 🤍.”