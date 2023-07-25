J’Something thanks followers for solo song inspiration ahead of official release

Mi Casa lead vocalist, J’Something, took to Instagram to thank fans and followers for encouraging him to release a song he informally shared on social media. In March, J’Something, won the hearts of his followers when he posted an intimate, unreleased song on his Instagram page. Spellbound by his performance, followers called for the song to be released.

The award winning singer shared a snippet of himself singing, “We Do Not Walk Alone”. More than three months later, the star shared news that he will be releasing the official song on Friday, July 28. J’Something wrote: “I don’t really know what I’m feeling… but I can tell you all that it’s only goodness. It’s a sense of peace that I get to release without having pressure for it to become something, it’s a sense of gratitude that you guys cheered me in order for us to get this point, it’s a sense of relief to actually put myself out there and let the world know what I hear when I create alone, it’s also the excitement around this song potentially giving people a sense of spiritual connection.”

“This Friday, #NotAlone, goes out into this big world of of ours on all streaming platforms. I shot some visuals for the song too, which I’ll be dropping on my YouTube Page and I’ll share that 2moro ❤️ “Again … thank you! Thank you for believing in me the way you do. I started out at the age of 7 playing guitar and writing songs… this is a huge moment for me personally and I wouldn’t have done this if it weren’t for YOU! Pre save the song by hitting the link in my bio ❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) J’Something previously said: “I worship my God in and through everything I do. Matter of fact, I have so many moments performing with @micasamusic that I flow into complete worship.

“I’m learning that it’s not about the songs or the setting but more and more I’m finding ways to worship my creator through everything and ANYthing. My spirit loves music and it’s one of the most special relationships I have with my creator.” Excited fans reacted to his post. lunathimampofu wrote: “Yhooooo this song!!!! Yes yes yes and thank you for your gift! Blessings on blessings ❤️🙏🏾💫🚀 we cannot wait!!”

lisasollisa wrote: “Thank you for not leaving us alone! Thank you for believing, and for being with us!” emilymolove wrote: “My morning prayer. Daily 🙌🏾🥹 Thank you for the music João” abigailcas9 wrote: “@jsomethingmusic at the right time and place... sjoe that cuts deep... I’m already on rewind... God is faithful, you deserve this sooo much... what a journey of God unfailing presence & faithfulness... #proudmoment #blessed #fortheSoul... can’t wait! ”