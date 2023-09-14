Jub Jub celebrates the success of ‘Uyajola 9/9'

Presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been making headlines in recent weeks, for all the wrong reasons, but that hasn’t stopped his show, “Uyajola 9/9”, from receiving the attention it has. The show, which is hosted by Jub Jub and exposes unfaithful partners and, sometimes, catches them in the act, took over the number one spot, making it the most watched show on DStv for the month of August.

It even surpassed the much talked-about, “Shaka Ilembe”. “Uyajola 9/9”, which is in its tenth season, follows the international format, titled “Cheaters”, hosted by the popular Joey Greco, among other hosts, and has been running for a successful 22 seasons. Taking to Instagram, Jub Jub thanked viewers for their “undying” support: “Humility & your support has brought me this far. While they talk, God keeps on elevating me. Numbers don’t lie🙌 Jub did, there’s a God😉 thank you for the undying support Jubnation 👊🏽 #uyajola99 #jubsundays #jubjub.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) On a personal front, the “Ndikhokhele” hitmaker is currently charged with three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault. In July he handed himself over to the police and appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. He was granted R10 000 bail.

On August 24 Jub Jub appeared briefly again and his lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, asked the court for a postponement, hinting that the defence was trying to have the charges quashed. Magistrate Bettie Khumalo postponed the matter to November 8. Despite Jub Jub’s controversial personal life, his followers on Instagram and “Uyajola 9/9” fans celebrated the win.

@official_quinanez commented: “Team jub jub❤ke jubnation🤟🏼I’m happy for you daddy🥺🤝🏽.” @tsitsizimwara wrote: “More wins we are enjoying the show.” @emkay_lebelo said: “Yah Mzansi ka mjolo 👏🔥🔥🔥 congrats my guy!!! #1.”