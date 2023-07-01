Jub Jub turns 43: ‘The greatest blessing was to be able to bless and uplift others’

TV presenter and musician, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, who turned 43 on Thursday, June 29, took to Instagram to reflect on his life’s achievements so far. The “Uyajola 9/9” host shared that one of his greatest blessing in life is that he is able to uplift others in his circle.

“I’m so grateful for the achievements I have accomplished thus far. The greatest blessing was to be able to bless and uplift others in my circle,” he shared on Instagram. Jub Jub, who shares son 13-year-old Christian with award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo, encouraged people to wake up daily and try to make a difference. “As black people, we say, izandla ziya gezana Umuntu umuntu nga bantu. Wake up every morning and try to make a difference in someone’s, life they may not be watching, but God is counting.”

The “Soldier” hitmaker further praised his friends and offered them some solid advice. “I am proud of you zinja zam (my dogs). Now please remain humble and never think for a day you have made it and are above anyone else, respect the industry, shine your light to others who want to be like you and start by passing on the batan. “‘What have you done’? Jub can...You can,” he ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) In another post the reality TV star thanked his fans for flooding his socials with birthday wishes. He also shared a variety of photos which left fans licking their lips. He wrote: “Dam it’s been a good run man, what an incredible and amazing journey this has been. Thank you all JubNation for your wishes I ❤️ ya’ll, had to be in my birthday suit 🙏🏽.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Yhoor my father 😍😍😍😍 🧎🏽 ♀️ What A Beautiful Man😩😩😩,” commented @ms_bobs.