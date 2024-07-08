Justin Bieber ‘paid $10m to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash’

Justin Bieber was reportedly paid $10 million (about R181 601 500) to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony. The “Baby” singer, 30, is said to have landed the mammoth pay cheque for singing more than a dozen of his hits including “Love Yourself” and “Peaches” during a private concert for Ambani, the businessman’s fiancée Radhika Merchant and their family and friends at a show in Mumbai over the weekend.

Bieber – who already has an estimated net worth of $300 million – posted a series of photos and videos from the gig on his Instagram page, including a carousel of snaps of him with the bride and groom-to-be. Indian reports said he had been paid the massive sum for the show. The singer was seen in his snaps smiling backstage in a white tank top, sagging black trousers that showed his plaid boxers and a backward baseball cap as he posed with the couple, both 29, as well as their loved ones.

A video of Bieber’s performance posted on his Instagram showed him holding out his microphone to front-row guest Orhan Awatramani, who danced around while singing along to the Grammy winner’s 2015 hit “Where Are Ü Now”. Bieber also shared snaps of him in India enjoying a limousine ride to the venue for his private gig – which looked packed with a few hundred guests – and relaxing in a hotel suite. Just after his show, the musician jetted home to America to be with his model wife Hailey Bieber, 27, who is pregnant with their first child.