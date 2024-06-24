Justin Hartley at the helm of compelling action drama, ‘Tracker’

If you want to unwind with an entertaining action drama series, then “Tracker”, led by Hollywood eye candy, actor Justin Hartley, is the perfect choice. In the series, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a loner who has exceptional skills in tracking missing people. His choice of career was born from a childhood incident where he lost his dad, a paranoid survivalist.

Throughout the series, skeletons from his past surface while he’s investigating different cases. He is aided by Teddi Bruin (Robin Weigert) and her wife Velma (Abby McEnany), his handlers, and tech guru Bobby Exley (Eric Graise). Colter is also helped by high-flying lawyer Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene) whenever he finds himself in the crosshairs of the police. She’s feisty, more so with them having a history together, but she has his back.

The professional tracker earns a living off reward money, payable upon him completing the job. Justin Hartley with a concerned dad in a scene from ‘Tracker’. Picture: Supplied What sets him apart from others is his knack for spotting dishonest people and clues. Some of his cases, which require him to work with law enforcement, include finding a missing teenager, an accountant who joins a cult, a sister in a small town run by an influential family, a witness crucial to freeing an innocent man and helping a father find his daughter, who was kidnapped and presumed dead.

Each investigation poses challenges and risks but Colter’s tenacity in closing them makes the show a compelling watch. The series is laden with action, drama and heartfelt emotions. If you enjoyed shows like “Without A Trace”, “Missing” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit”, you will enjoy this.