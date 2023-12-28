JYzNo closes 2023 with his latest amapiano hit, ‘Yakunay’

Award-winning Liberian Afropop sensation JZyNO has unleashed another summer banger just in time to ring in the new year. His recently released track, “Yakuna”, which translates to “Hello” or “Good Morning”, is a vibrant amapiano single that embodies JZyNo’s warm embrace of the global music scene.

According to a statement sent to media, this newest musical venture sets the stage for a “lively and immersive experience”. “Yakunay” emerges as the perfect soundtrack for this season, delivering an electrifying combination of rhythms that is set to captivate listeners worldwide. “‘Yakunay’ reaffirms his relentless pursuit of musical excellence, solidifying his take-off within the Afrobeat landscape.”

The song is produced by South African producer, Nhlonipho Lihle Dlamini, who is famous for working with award-winning artists like Robot Boii, Mörda, Black Coffee and Heavy-K among others. JYzNo shared that making the song was special and he hoped that it would lifting his country’s music industry to “another height”. “It started at envisioning myself as my entry into the global market through my hit single ‘Butta My Bread’, but then it dawned on me that I am the first and only global artist to come out of Liberia at this moment.