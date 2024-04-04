K Naomi and husband Tshepo welcome second baby girl

The adorable K Naomi and husband, Tshepo Phakathi, just welcomed their second bundle of joy into the world, and it’s another sweet little princess, named Nethisa. Though the exact date of her arrival is still a mystery, the model and TV personality, whose real name is Keitumetse, and her husband are over the moon with happiness.

Let’s rewind a bit to October 2023 when Naomi revealed that her thoughtful hubby surprised her with a Land Rover as a “push present” for their second baby. How cute is that? Taking to Instagram, she announced: “Growing my family, we are having a baby.🤍✨ #AGodThing #No2OnTheWay.”

Actress Zenande Mfenyana commented: “Such a beautiful name 😍 Congratulations fam ❤️❤️.” Lasizwe also commented: “😍😍😍😍😍 hello nana.” Since starting her YouTube channel, Naomi has been treating her fans to glimpses of her life as a mom, wife and social media influencer.