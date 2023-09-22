Former TKZee kwaito sensation Kabelo Mabalane shared a cute video of his daughter, Zoe, at the Gracious Daughters Conference held in Randburg earlier in the month. The proud dad shared the a video of Zoe reciting a Bible scripture, which had the audience in awe. Some sat amazed while others whipped out their phones to film the moment.

The brave 8-year-old girl stood in front of a huge crowd of women, next to her mother Gail Mabalane, and confidently recited a scripture from the bible. The dad of two captioned the short Instagram video clip: “Throwback to @graciousdaughters when @zoemabalane blessed us with a Psalm 91. “Proud is an understatement! We need not only focus on giving them the material things we lacked when we were young but rather teach them the things we wish we knew as youngsters.”

His post concluded with the hashtags #proverbs226parenting #graceupongraceupongrace #theWordofGodisLife View this post on Instagram A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane) connie_ferguson wrote: “@gail_mabalane - 😭😭😭 God is good.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️” luzukomahlinza wrote: “Hallelujah her smile is contagious. 😃 Yho my anxiety after seeing the crowd. 🤣🤣 ❤️”

_phetola wrote: “My favourite psalm! You’re doing a fantastic job mom and dad🙌! Well done Zoe girl❤️❤️.” kabo_the_mountain wrote: “Kabelo you are doing great as a parent 🙌🙌.” meme_ntuli wrote: “God is good 🙌🙌. Well done Mommy and Daddy.”

Kabelo reached his 21-year milestone of sobriety this year. The music star-turned pastor told “The Star”: “Early in my sobriety, I realised that being and staying sober was about more than just me. It was about the community and those struggling with addiction and showing those around me that staying clean is possible. “My sobriety journey declared hope and possibility. I wanted to show people that if I can stay clean for 10 or even 21 years, they can too.