Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter are ‘making collaborations great again’

Kabza De Small and Nkosozana Daughter have whipped up a sizzling new track that's about to set the Amapiano scene on fire. Besides The Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, is taking that irresistible Amapiano flavour straight to Central Park, New York, this July.

By the way, this will be the first time ever, Central Park will vibe to the beats of Amapiano. History in the making, people! In addition, Daughter has also been lighting up the airwaves on Lady Du’s latest track, “Underrated”, from the album “Ngwenya”, which also features Aymos, Professor and a host of other stellar collaborators. Now, imagine the magic when De Small and Daughter hit the studio together. These two are pure dynamite in the music industry and their collaboration is definitely going to have the nation jiving.

You know Mzansi loves a good amapiano track! De Small took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of their new track, and let me tell you, the track is giving. “Making collaborations great again🤘🏽, A lot more of timeless music coming soon,” Kabza captioned post.

@avuyiletshisa commented: "🔥🔥wow it will break the internet this song KOA once released 🐐🐐." Nkosazana is excited about the collabo and she revealed that she is honoured to work with the producer, she wrote: "🫡 with the King 👑 🫂❤️ oh ayini I'm honoured @kabelomotha_"

@asiphe_daka added: “Yey Kabza and Nkosazana Daughter are cooking a delicious meal 😭🔥.” Yey Kabza and Nkosazana Daughter are cooking a delicious meal 😭🔥 — SzobosDyan (@asiphe_daka) May 22, 2024 @NkosazanaNzama excitedly added: “Music ! Music !”