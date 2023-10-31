Kairo Forbes bags Kid Influencer award at 2023 South African Social Media Awards

Kiaro Forbes is slowly craving out her own legacy one win at a time. The eight-year-old was recently awarded the Social Media Kid Influencer of The Year prize at the 3rd annual South African Social Media Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The category was established to acknowledge the rising influence of young content creators, and recognise the positive impact they have on their audiences. Taking to Instagram, Forbes shared: “We did it Glammy.” She added: “Thank you to mom, dad and my family for all your love and support, and to everyone who voted for me, especially The Megacy.

“Thank you to the South African Social Media Awards and Canon SA for honouring me with this award.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo Forbes World 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) Forbes’ influence on social media has been unmatched for a child star. Boasting over 1.4m followers on Instagram (having secured a verified badge before her 4th birthday), the mogul in the making has her own watch brand and jewellery line, and is considered to be one of South Africa’s most bankable children.

SASMA said in a statement: “Kairo Forbes joins an esteemed list of influencers and content creators celebrated by SASMA for contributing to the social media landscape. “Her winning the Social Media Kid Influencer of The Year title signifies her growing influence and the positivity she spreads in the digital realm.” Watch video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo Forbes World 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) Another big winner of the night was media personality Khutso Theledi, who took home the award for Social Media Radio Program of the Year. On Twitter she wrote, “This is a testament to you my blessing, my Breakers, and I couldn't be more grateful🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾! “Your votes and support have made this victory possible, and I'm humbled by the love you bless me with every day without fail. It's a win for all of us💃🏾!!!