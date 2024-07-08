Kairo Forbes spoils grandpa Tony on his birthday, leaving Mzansi in their feels

Celebrity child star and social media influencer Kairo Forbes and her grandfather, Tony Forbes, shared a heart-warming moment on her Instagram account.
Lynn Forbes and Tony have always been close to their late son’s daughter and their bond brings comfort to many fans.
The Forbes family often share touching and adorable moments with Kairo. One such moment was recently posted online, capturing the special relationship between Kairo and her grandparents.
Tony celebrated his birthday on Sunday and Kairo made sure to celebrate him, ensuring his skin remains popping this winter.
She shared a video on her Instagram, page with the caption, “Happy birthday month, Papa! Hope your skin is still popping! 😅 I love you @tonydforbes”.
In the video, Kairo is seen excitedly and confidently applying skin treatment on Tony’s face. Tony, seated patiently, enjoyed the sweet moment while cracking jokes with his granddaughter.
@trudzuniverse commented: “Pappa looks like he’s having a blast with his little beauty expert. So special, guys.😍 👌”
@lynnforbesza also commented: “Papa’s skin is popping! A very professional and knowledgeable therapist boss lady! 👌🏽😅.”
One thing that also stood out in the video is as @itumelengrakololo pointed out: “Yeses I can hear kiernan’s voice in uncle Tony.”
@yummy_mummysss wrote: “Looking away and listening to grandpa voice, reminds me of Kiernan. One voice.”
The daughter of DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle has also been nominated in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category at the 45th awards, which will premiere on NickToons (DStv channel 308) on July 17 at 3pm.