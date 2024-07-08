Kairo Forbes spoils grandpa Tony on his birthday, leaving Mzansi in their feels

Lynn Forbes and Tony have always been close to their late son’s daughter and their bond brings comfort to many fans.

Celebrity child star and social media influencer Kairo Forbes and her grandfather, Tony Forbes, shared a heart-warming moment on her Instagram account.

The Forbes family often share touching and adorable moments with Kairo. One such moment was recently posted online, capturing the special relationship between Kairo and her grandparents.

Tony celebrated his birthday on Sunday and Kairo made sure to celebrate him, ensuring his skin remains popping this winter.

She shared a video on her Instagram, page with the caption, “Happy birthday month, Papa! Hope your skin is still popping! 😅 I love you @tonydforbes”.