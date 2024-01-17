Kamo Mphela, Sha Sha, Pabi Cooper set to perform at All Africa Festival in the UAE

Last year, we saw a rise in South African artists blowing up on the global stage. This year they are continuing their world take over.
Recentl, rapper Cassper Nyovest announced that he will be performing at the O2 Academy Islington, London, as part of the Shockolate Show 2024.
Now it was has been confirmed that more award-winning artists have booked gigs outside of Africa.
Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Vigrodeep and Sha Sha are among many other African stars who will making their way to Abu Dhabi, UAE, to perform at the 3rd edition of the All Africa Festival (AAF).
The festival will be held over three days from February 2 - 4 at Etihad Park, Yas Island.
Mphela will also be dashing off the UK to headline two shows in London and Birmingham on January 26 - 27.
“Kicking off the year in high gear with two headline shows in the UK 🇬🇧,” she wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, the All Africa Festival, which is organised by the UAE Africa Connect (UAEAC) platform, celebrates the harmonic and solid partnership between the UAE and Sub-Saharan Africa by paying homage to the spirit of Africa and its people residing in different corners of the world.
Aside from the music extravaganza, festival-goers can indulge in pan-African cuisine, catch a glimpse of unique displays of live art and creative installations and immerse themselves in fashion exhibits from UAE based designers.
Nina Olatoke, CEO and co-founder of the AAF said the event aims to showcase and celebrate Africa’s vibrant entertainment, food and cultural experiences to residents and visitors to the UAE and the GCC region at large.
“Our history spans more than five years of curating and successfully producing a festival that welcomes all nationalities to come and experience the heartbeat of Africa through sound and displays of art, fashion and cuisine.”
She said the decision to take the festival to Abu Dhabi was inspired by the nation’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and culturally diverse society, as well as the growth in numbers of African expats living and working in the UAE.
Other African artists set to perform are Tanzanian superstar, Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian afropop megastar, Yemi Alade, Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, French musician, Vegedream as well as locally based talents and DJs.