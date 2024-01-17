Kamo Mphela, Sha Sha, Pabi Cooper set to perform at All Africa Festival in the UAE

Last year, we saw a rise in South African artists blowing up on the global stage. This year they are continuing their world take over. Recentl, rapper Cassper Nyovest announced that he will be performing at the O2 Academy Islington, London, as part of the Shockolate Show 2024.

Now it was has been confirmed that more award-winning artists have booked gigs outside of Africa. Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Vigrodeep and Sha Sha are among many other African stars who will making their way to Abu Dhabi, UAE, to perform at the 3rd edition of the All Africa Festival (AAF). The festival will be held over three days from February 2 - 4 at Etihad Park, Yas Island.

Mphela will also be dashing off the UK to headline two shows in London and Birmingham on January 26 - 27. "Kicking off the year in high gear with two headline shows in the UK 🇬🇧," she wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, the All Africa Festival, which is organised by the UAE Africa Connect (UAEAC) platform, celebrates the harmonic and solid partnership between the UAE and Sub-Saharan Africa by paying homage to the spirit of Africa and its people residing in different corners of the world.