Kandi Burruss stands firm in support of Justin Timberlake over 'blaccent' controversy

Reality TV star Kandi Burruss has taken a stand to support Justin Timberlake, in response to allegations that he adopted a “blaccent” in Britney Spears' latest memoir. The memoir, “The Woman In Me” spills the tea on Spears’s past with Timberlake, dishing out the dirt where he used a "blaccent" while hanging with a popular ‘90s R&B star.

Spears memoir reads: “Sometimes, I think they tried too hard to fit in. One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge blinged-out medallion. “He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz, fo shizz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?’” However, the outspoken personality from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" conveyed her perspective on the controversy to Page Six at the BravoCon 2023 event.

Burrus said: “I don’t want anybody to, like, [put] down Justin because you’ve got to remember the times that we were going through at the time.” The Grammy Award-winning songwriter defended Timberlake's use of a "blaccent," emphasizing that during the era of pop and R&B, many boy bands engaged in urban music, routines, and a particular image without facing judgment. She pointed out that societal norms have changed and things that were once okay are now causing problems and controversies.