Kanye West sued for racial discrimination

Kanye West is being sued for racial discrimination from a former security guard. The 46-year-old rapper is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Benjamin Deshon Provo - who worked for the “All Day” hitmaker at both his Donda Academy school and at a warehouse used as storage for Yeezy clothing - in which the former employee alleged the controversial star subjected black employees to “less favourable treatment than their white counterparts.”

Documents obtained by People magazine alleged that West "frequently screamed at and berated black employees” and fired Provo for refusing to cut his dreadlocks. The security guard explained how he began working for West around August 2021 and after six months at Donda Academy, when the school moved locations he was “assigned additional job duties as a result of a lack of staffing, which included the ”Vultures“ rapper's Sunday Service events and at his Yeezy warehouse. During that time, he alleged he was asked to place himself and paparazzi "in harm's way" by snatching cameras from waiting photographers.

Additionally, Provo claimed West made “anyone associated with Donda dispose of books related to Martin Luther King, jr, Malcolm X, and other prominent figures in the black community" and alleged he was paid less than non-black employees "for no discernible reason". Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. Picture by Gotham/GC Images. The lawsuit accused West of displaying a "stark difference" in the way he treated black employees to other staff members and claimed he was “always abrupt, abrasive, and demeaning of Plaintiff and his black counterparts.” When the man complained about the pay disparity to his line manager John Hicks, he was told not to raise the topic with West and shortly afterwards saw a "decrease in his paycheques", which his white colleagues didn't experience, and was told the rapper "can't afford security right now".

In April 2023, the “Bound 2” hitmaker allegedly “unjustifiably and unreasonably began demanding that Plaintiff and others shave their heads,” despite Provo wearing his hair in dreadlocks “as an exercise of his Muslim faith.” The document added: “As a result of Plaintiff’s non-compliance with Kanye’s demands that his head be shaved, Hicks and Kanye began to exert pressure on Plaintiff to do the same. "Kanye began to become increasingly more aggressive, demanding [and declared] 'It is time for you to shave your heads. I am not messing around.'