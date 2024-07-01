Kanye West’s wife accused of sending adult videos to an employee ‘that were accessible to minors’

Kanye West’s wife is being accused of sending adult videos to an employee that were accessible to minors. The scandal-plagued rapper, 47, was infamously dumped from a string of big-brand deals in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts and has been sued by a string of his former employees, and he and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, 39, as defendants in the latest lawsuit against him.

In April, West announced he was launching an adult film biz called Yeezy Porn and his partner Bianca Censori, 29, is said to have sent one worker a file-sharing link containing hardcore sexual activity. The suit added minors working on the project were not shielded from viewing the adult videos as they developed West’s pornography app, though Censori is not named as a defendant in the case. Legal papers seen by TMZ also allege West and his associates engaged in “forced labour and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment” towards employees when they decided to launch the YZYVSN streaming service app to rival the likes of Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music – and called workers “new slaves”.

TMZ reported the alleged offences started in spring when West and Yiannopoulos are said to have hired an international developer group comprised of several black members, which included underage teens as young as 14. The documents say the employees mostly worked remotely, staying in “constant communication with Kanye, Milo and their team by using digital and online communication applications such as Discord, Zoom and Slack”. They added that in April, Yiannopoulos promised to pay $120,000 to the developer group after they completed the app if they agreed to the work conditions and didn't complain.

But things quickly went downhill ... the suit says Ye ordered all employees to sign non-disclosure agreements, threatening to fire the minors and refusing to pay them if they didn’t. TMZ said the suit added: “Minor developers were also required to sign ‘volunteer’ agreements.” In group chats, white managers in the business are accused of using harassing language toward staff in regards to their age, race, gender, sexual orientation and national origin.