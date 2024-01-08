Kat Williams calls out fellow comedians and spills the tea on a podcast

Kat Williams is making waves, and not just for cracking jokes this time. He spilled the tea in a no-holds-barred, three-hour interview, that had everyone tongues wagging.

The world-renowned comedian sat down with ESPN's Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, kicking things off by praising the host for creating a space for “real talk”. He also called out other comedians for “dissing” Sharpe, and for lying on the show. During the interview, Williams didn't hold back, dropping bombshell claims, which included Harvey Weinstein offering to do something wild in front of his whole agency.

He also got personal, throwing shade at comedians like Cedric the Entertainer for allegedly stealing his jokes and Michael Blackson for not getting booed enough. “Cedric sitting here telling you why he ain’t a movie star. He over here looking like a walrus … He can’t even get his arms off his stomach. Sitting over here: ‘Why I’m not a movie star?’ He never wrote anything!” the comedian said on the show. “Remember, when Cedric the Entertainer starts, he’s supposed to be singing, dancing, and telling jokes. That’s why he’s called ‘the Entertainer.’ We found out he can’t sing, can’t dance, and doesn’t write jokes.”

He added: “They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out. But he offered to suck my penis in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do? He did all of that. I’m thinking I’m the only Black person on the script. I get there — it’s three other Black guys on there. Huh. I told him ‘no.’ What y’all do?” The interview blew up on social media, even before it finished airing on YouTube. It has since sparked memes, jokes, and a fact-checking frenzy.

Williams's targets fired back, fueling discussions about why older black comedians still hog the spotlight, compared to the up-and-coming ones. Meanwhile, fans seemed to enjoy seeing a celebrity be “real” for once. @TitleMatchWrestling commented:“Absolutely fearless. Nothing but love for Katt Williams. No one's topping this interview in 2024.”