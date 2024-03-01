Katlego Mlambo is new third judge on ‘MasterChef South Africa’ season 5

Born in Eldorado Park, culinary artist Chef Katlego Mlambo received his training at Cape Town's esteemed Silwood School of Cookery. This journey comes full circle as he steps into the role of the third judge for the fifth season of “MasterChef South Africa” on SABC 3.

Mlambo's culinary journey began in his childhood, where he was surrounded by a profound love for food. He credits his early mentors, his grandmother, mother, and two aunts, for sparking his passion for cooking. "My grandmother would whip up amazing dishes on Sundays, and I was absolutely enthralled by how basic ingredients could turn into the tastiest banana bread and scones. So, I became this little sous chef in our home kitchen," Mlambo recalled. Meanwhile, Mlambo is over the moon to be joining Zola Nene and Justine Drake on the judging panel.

"It's amazing to know that I will be part of a show that's a global phenomenon. It's proof that if you believe in something, see it and taste it, it can become a reality. Being a ‘MasterChef’ judge was on my bucket list," he admitted. Eager to broaden his culinary horizons, Mlambo sought opportunities to refine his skills in renowned restaurants worldwide. From Great Britain to the United States, he absorbed the diverse food flavours of these regions, improving his culinary repertoire.

In a 2022 interview with "Eat Out," Mlambo emphasized his love for proudly South African cuisine. "What I love about that is that South African cuisine cannot be boxed. We have so many influences and cultures – from the Cape Malay, the Tsongas, Sothos, to the Afrikaans, Zulus, and Indians," he explained. "My food is about the balance, the texture, the sweetness, spiciness, sourness, and bitterness."

"But even though I will be on the receiving end, tasting and judging the food whilst mentoring the contestants, I know I will also be inspired by their creations from ingredients in the Pick and Pay pantry. “One can never stop learning, and I can't wait to experience the variety of cuisine created by contestants from different South African backgrounds," he added. The winner of the title will walk away with bragging rights as well as a life-changing R1 million cash prize.