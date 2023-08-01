Kelly Khumalo axed from Woman’s Day concert due to ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial

What a way to enter Women’s Month. South African musician Kelly Khumalo has been axed from a Women’s Month event she was meant to be performing at.

The organisers of the “Tribute To Women” event have released a statement which explained their decision. They said that due to the court proceedings of the late Senzo Meyiwa, where Kelly Khumalo is allegedly implicated, they can no longer allow her to perform at their event. “We have noted, with concern, various comments on social media platforms and calls from many patrons of our festival. We respect the legal processes and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise.

“However, in the interest of safeguarding our festival, management has taken the decision to relieve Ms Khumalo of her obligations to perform at our festival this year to afford her and her team the time they require to deal with the issues emanating from the current court proceedings,” the “Tribute To Women” team wrote. Read the full statement below. The reason to axe Khumalo comes after Colonel Lambertus Steyn, an analyst and investigative officer at the SAPS Cold Case Unit, testified in court that the singer had been communicating with some of the accused before and on the day Meyiwa died.

People on social media have been saying Khumalo must be cancelled until she is cleared in the case. Seeing that she is now starting to lose gigs, some of her detractors have been rejoicing “A good start to the cancel culture motive... Now let's see radio stop playing her music & Showmax, stop giving her gigs to showcase her bitterness towards MaMeyiwa,” commented @WaMamkhabela.

@KgomotsoTlhapan, said: “That's more like it, she must be cancelled until she tells the truth. The poor Meyiwa family has suffered while she was enjoying life, arrogantly going on about her life and dragging God into her nonsense, saying he is protecting her.” Others said they hope the cancel culture is not just reserved for women. Every organiser and promoter should axe anyone with a pending case. “I wish this becomes the trend with all event promoters and event concepts when it comes to the paedophile DJ's accused, and rape accused industry entertainers who keep getting booked for functions.