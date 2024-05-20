Kelly Khumalo distances herself from Senzo Meyiwa case, drops new music video

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has chosen not to follow the Senzo Meyiwa trial, citing the need to protect her mental health. "For me to keep sane, and for me to remain in a place of faith and trusting God, I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail," she shared in an interview with Ukhozi FM.

Khumalo, was dating the slain footballer, whom she shares a daughter with, at the time of his death. Meyiwa was shot and killed in what the State is calling a botched home invasion. Khumalo has been implicated by two of the men accused of the murder, who allege that she orchestrated the hit on Meyiwa. Throughout the ongoing trial, Khumalo has maintained her silence, emphasising her reliance on faith. She expressed that staying away from the trial helped her maintain her mental well-being.

"It becomes a reminder of something that didn’t sit right with you at all. When you think it’s over, it starts over. So, you must stay away for your mental health and wait for God’s time. God is not a man that he should lie, so you remain and hold on to that and trust the process," she explained. Khumalo believes the truth will eventually come out in God’s time, and she remains focused on her faith rather than the public's opinions. According to various reports, accused number five in the Meyiwa trial has denied making contact with Khumalo. This statement was made through his defence counsel, Zandile Mshololo.

Additionally, Khumalo has remained focused on her music career. She released the visuals for one of her latest tracks, "Uyathandwa", on May 17. @americanfootballthriller commented: “Kelly never stops thinking out of the box. Give this woman her flowers.”