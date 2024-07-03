Kenya Moore responds to revenge porn allegations after being axed from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore has been a staple of the “Real Housewives” franchise for years. Initially, she didn't have a huge fan base but she eventually won many viewers over. So when the news broke that she wouldn't be returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, fans were shocked.

Her axing from the show comes as reports suggest that Moore was suspended due to revenge porn allegations. During a scene, she allegedly displayed sexual images of her co-star and newcomer, Brittany Eady. The incident apparently occurred at one of Moore’s business venture events while filming season 16, which was believed to have taken a nosedive when explicit images of Eady performing oral sex were shown. As the scandal exploded on social media, Moore took to Instagram, posting: "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

She added in the post that she received support from fans as well as RHOA alumna, Kandi Burruss. “Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl,” Moore wrote. “My heart is full and my conscience is clean. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

“My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non-toxic environment where we feel appreciated and, most importantly, protected. Thank you, God, for covering us." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenya Moore (@kenya) The alleged incident, which was believed to have taken place at Moore’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa grand opening in June, led to her suspension after Eady filed a report.

She has been axed from the upcoming season and the fans are divided over this decision. Before the revenge porn allegations, leaks of the cast fighting had surfaced, with reports claiming serious altercations and gun threats between Eady and Moore. However, an investigation by Bravo, a network which is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, could not confirm the gun allegation. The revenge porn claims then surfaced, leading to Moore’s suspension and exit.

She is now considering legal options following her suspension. She had all event attendees sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), so someone breached it by leaking the information. The saga continues and Bravo fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. This included @aimeegreywall, who took to X to write: “@BravoWWHL guess fake rape allegations aren't against the code of conduct since Porsha and Phaedra were on the 15 yr special. Why are y'all such @KenyaMoore haters?! Always doing her dirty.”

@BravoWWHL guess fake rape allegations aren't against the code of conduct since Porsha and Phaedra were on the 15 yr special. Why are y'all such @KenyaMoore haters?! Always doing her dirty. — aimee grey (@aimeegreywall) July 2, 2024 @jkorzxox added: “Okay but can we clock the fact that @KenyaMoore is going through what @iHeartOG went through on #basketballwives? “In their cases many worse and serious things took place on their shows but they were picked & chosen to single out and be the bad guy .. hmm wonder why 👎🏽🤔 #rhoa.”