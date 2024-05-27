Kevin Hart rags Kai Cenat about Tyla friendzoning incident

YouTuber Kai Cenat is rubbing elbows with Hollywood's elite as he is frequently spotted with some of the industry's biggest stars. And who could forget the time he had Mzansi star Tyla on his livestream and the infamous friendzoning incident. Ouch!

In a recent viral video, Kevin Hart and Cenat were seen having an absolute blast together. Of course, Hart couldn't resist teasing Cenat. Hart revisited that cringeworthy moment when Cenat proposed a date to Tyla on a livestream, only to be hit with, “We are friends, though.” Hart kept echoing Tyla’s words, “We are friends tho”.

Hart clearly enjoyed poking fun at the young YouTuber, turning a moment of rejection into a running joke. Also, Hart appreciated Tyla’s music being played the background! X user @FearedBuck shared the video and wrote: “Kevin Hart roasting Kai Cenat for fumbling Tyla during the end of the stream was hilarious.”

