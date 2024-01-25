Kgomotso Christopher set to join the cast of ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Kgomotso Christopher blew viewers away with her performance on Netflix’s “Fatal Seduction”, where she played the lead character, Nandi. Now the award-winning actress will get to show off her prowess in SABC1’s “Generations: The Legacy”.

Come March 14, Christopher will enter the show as Keabetswe Moloi, in a storyline that’s set to shake things up in the Moroka household. Keabetswe is Khumo Moroka’s (Aubrey Poo) twin sister but, unlike her scheming brother, she is open, honest and passionate about using her position as a Moroka to help people and do good in the world. “Their relationship is ultimately one of supreme loyalty and fierce protection of each other. She has a savvy mind for business and generous heart,” read a statement from the channel.

Aubrey Poo and Kgomotso Christopher in a scene on “Generations: The Legacy”. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Christopher has dedicated her new role to her fans and viewers. “Joining ‘Generations: The Legacy’ is a “full circle moment… I’m looking forward to getting to discover and step into the shoes of Keabetswe ‘Kea’ Moloi. To the viewers that have always supported my work, this is for them,” she said. Casting director Russel Savadier said he had been wanting the actress to join the cast for “quite some time” and was glad she had finally agreed.

“Kgomotso is one of the genuine leading ladies on television today. She’s always luminous and totally compelling to watch. We’ve wanted her to join the show for quite some time. I’m delighted that she’s agreed to join the ‘Generations’ family. “Kgomotso makes her debut on March 14 and we are looking forward to her continuing our rich legacy - providing viewers with the thrills, intrigue and drama they’ve come to love,” added Savadier. Last November, the long-running soapie bid farewell to four of its cast members, actors Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Zizipho Buti and Rebaone Kgosimore, who have since moved on to other projects.