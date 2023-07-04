Khabonina Qubeka and other A-listers set to star in ‘Magaeng’

Prime time on Mzansi Magic is about to get hotter as the channel introduces a new dramedy series featuring some of the industry’s leading actors. “Magaeng”, set to air from July 10, aims to capture audiences with its intriguing storyline as it introduces the glamorous Ndaba family.

Replacing “Isifiso” in the 8pm slot, the show stars award-winning actress Khabonina Qubeka, veteran actor Themba Ndaba and Thato Molamu among others. At the core of the series is Zama Ndaba, portrayed by Qubeka. Zama is a confident and ambitious woman ready to embark on a journey to fame by joining a popular reality show. Determined to distance herself from her family's criminal past, she aims to leave her mark on the world.

Placed under witness protection in a small rural town, Zama assumes the identity of Sheila, accompanied by her teenage children, played by Kopano Mahlasi and Bonga Mhlongo. The Ndaba family must adapt to their new low-profile personas, sticking together while evading past dangers. But can Zama maintain their cover as the threat of “blend in or be killed” looms over them. Shirley Adonisi, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said in a press statement to Independent Media that the show brings a fresh and thrilling storyline that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

“With its flawless blend of drama and comedy, ‘Magaeng’ promises to be an apt complement to the thrilling reality shows that dominate the weekdays. “It's a show that reflects the diversity and richness of South African television, and we believe it will resonate with viewers who want compelling narratives and engaging performances.” Ndaba plays Bheki, Zama’s manipulative and greedy husband, whose life takes a dramatic turn as the police close in on him, while Molamu plays Thabang, the local police captain entrusted with protecting the Ndaba family’s secret.